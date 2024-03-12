Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 28 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $15.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,277.45. 2,788,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,222.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,029.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $592.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

