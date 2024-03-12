Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 3,834 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.58. 859,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,562. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $257.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

