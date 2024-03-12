Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.86. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $271.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

