Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,196 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 971.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 876,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 794,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,816,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,260,000 after purchasing an additional 790,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $9,035,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $7,443,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 735,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 379,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

KRNT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 135,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

