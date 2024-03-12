Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 206,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,939.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,216,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,123 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 625,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,796,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,073,871. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.