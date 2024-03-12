Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 140,192 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140,192 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $127,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $13.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,974,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,117,643. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.82 and a twelve month high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.85 and its 200-day moving average is $358.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total value of $16,097,017.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $289,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total value of $16,097,017.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,292,638 shares of company stock valued at $564,878,182. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

