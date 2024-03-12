Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 232,704 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,704 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Leonardo DRS worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DRS traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 271,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.