Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

