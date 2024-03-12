Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PHD opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,398 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,703.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 99,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

