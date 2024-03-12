Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 16,824 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.44. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $499.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.