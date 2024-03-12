Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.27% of LivaNova worth $36,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,123,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,932,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LivaNova by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,725 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. 26,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.