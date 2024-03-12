Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.83% of Merit Medical Systems worth $33,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. 11,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,074. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

