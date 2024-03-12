Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $11.10 Million Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JW Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,482,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,731,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 537,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after acquiring an additional 112,906 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. 33,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

