Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $16.56 Million Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $16,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,034,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,432,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,535,000 after purchasing an additional 138,209 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,317,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARQT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 566,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARQT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

