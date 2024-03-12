Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,761 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $19,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 153,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $142.59. 13,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,169. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $145.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

