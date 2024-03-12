Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $21.87 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,366 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $21,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,483. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.47. 59,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,851. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

