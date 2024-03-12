Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $23.81 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,498 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.24% of US Foods worth $23,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 110.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 189.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 75.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,956,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 94,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

