Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $37.65 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.17% of Trip.com Group worth $37,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. 856,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,732. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.