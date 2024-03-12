Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.20% of Envista worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Envista by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 80,190 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Envista by 27.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 129,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Envista by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 512.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 750,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 627,686 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. 121,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVST. TheStreet cut Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair cut shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

