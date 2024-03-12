Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.11% of Qorvo worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.55. 92,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QRVO

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.