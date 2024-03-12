Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134,812 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $23,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,944,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 1,278,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,069,683. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

