Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 74,367 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,367 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.34% of Braze worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Braze during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 70.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,809. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $816,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,637 shares in the company, valued at $953,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,071 shares of company stock worth $8,105,606 over the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

