Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,968 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.10. 483,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,198. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -176.47 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $2,590,152.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $2,590,152.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,337,064 shares in the company, valued at $131,500,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 998,286 shares of company stock worth $92,690,239. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.