Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 1,096 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,473,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $8.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $673.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.