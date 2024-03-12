Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $99.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.71.

Get Popular alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Popular

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. Popular has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities analysts predict that Popular will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.