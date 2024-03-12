Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $179.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

