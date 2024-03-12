PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0034

PotCoin (POT) traded down 47.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 218.5% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $236.90 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00136247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008178 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001417 BTC.

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

