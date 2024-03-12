Principal Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

