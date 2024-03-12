ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Position Increased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 398,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,167 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $19,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 721.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 142,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 163.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 94,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 125.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 69,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 49.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 153,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CSM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.09. 7,056 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $467.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

