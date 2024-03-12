Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 44,197 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,197 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. 1,842,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,602,961. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.