Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,885 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $175.07. 570,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530,821. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.57. The company has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

