Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 76,327 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.56. 414,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.29.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

