Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $14.19 Million Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 1.18% of Pathward Financial worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. 6,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.28%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

