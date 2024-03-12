Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 212,533 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,122,537. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

