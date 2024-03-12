Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $18.13 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 463.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445,463 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,473. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.