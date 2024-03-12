Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,893 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,532,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Moody’s by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MCO traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,223. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.79. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

