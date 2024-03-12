Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 837,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NiSource were worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. 340,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,365. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

