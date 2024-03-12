Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,360 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,090.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,340. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,098.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,026.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $973.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.