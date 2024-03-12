Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 45,589 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,589 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IBM traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,665. The stock has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $198.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.47.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

