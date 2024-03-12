PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Up 6.1%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 815,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 494,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

PubMatic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $71,463.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $55,352.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,582 shares in the company, valued at $392,574.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $71,463.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,153 shares of company stock worth $3,312,918 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

