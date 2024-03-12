PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 111 ($1.42) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 184.33 ($2.36).

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend

LON PZC opened at GBX 95 ($1.22) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.19. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 93.50 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 205.67 ($2.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £407.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PZ Cussons

In other PZ Cussons news, insider David A. Tyler purchased 46,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,760.35 ($63,754.45). In related news, insider David A. Tyler bought 46,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £49,760.35 ($63,754.45). Also, insider Sarah Pollard sold 7,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.28), for a total value of £7,403 ($9,484.95). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,856 shares of company stock worth $5,020,985. Company insiders own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

