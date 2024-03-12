Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) were up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 160,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 889,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 470,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 124,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Qifu Technology Company Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
