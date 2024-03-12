Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) were up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 160,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 889,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 470,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 124,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

