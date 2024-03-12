QNB Corp. (QNBC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on March 28th

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

QNB Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:QNBC opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. QNB has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

