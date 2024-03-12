Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,102 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 3,770,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,573,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

