Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,540.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,304,000 after acquiring an additional 107,447 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,290,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.55. 2,084,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,997. The company has a market cap of $360.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

