Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.45. 1,238,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,747. The company has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

