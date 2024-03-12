Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,811 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 59,148 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

