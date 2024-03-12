Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,963. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

