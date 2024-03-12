Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 208,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.