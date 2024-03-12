Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Mastercard stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $472.66. The stock had a trading volume of 538,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,269. The company has a market cap of $440.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $479.14.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,428 shares of company stock worth $24,911,617. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

